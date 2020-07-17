Harris Faulkner to host 'The Fight for America' special: 'There’s a conversation that needs to be had'

"Outnumbered Overtime" host Harris Faulkner stated Friday that her upcoming primetime special will delve headfirst into the "conversation" about race relations Americans are trying to have right now.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Faulkner told host Brian Kilmeade that "Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight For America" – the six-time Emmy award-winning broadcaster’s fourth town hall special this year – would attempt to navigate through civil unrest on city streets, and derive meaning from the chaos.

FOX NEWS' HARRIS FAULKNER TO HOST PRIMETIME SPECIAL ON CIVIL UNREST ACROSS AMERICA

"And, I really want to get into that because things have gone south this week. And, the timing of the special now is I think more critical than ever," she said.

"But, coupled with that...we were supposed to be able to escape through sports," Faulkner added. "But, that's now been also kind of a ground where people go and they talk about struggle and it's a big platform — particularly for athletes of color."

Faulkner explained that at the "very crux" of the national debate is that same "struggle."

"And, my message is: can we not fight each other and can we fight for something? And, Brian, what would you want to fight for more than America?" she asked.

The "Outnumbered" host will be joined by several virtual guests, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Republican Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., NFL legend Herschel Walker, Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Fox News contributors Dr. Alveda King and Gianno Caldwell will also join the Fox News anchor to offer their personal views regarding nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The Black Lives Matter movement, debates over defunding the police, and the removal of historical statues are among the topics expected to be discussed. Fox News correspondents Bryan Llenas and Kevin Corke will report on the civil unrest across the country.

Faulkner pointed out that while everyone has their own opinion, the country needs a diversity of voices.

"We need everybody's opinion. Policing is at the heart of what’s going on right now. The focal point right now is the people in the struggle in the streets," she said. "And so, what Sean brings – he’s got law enforcement background in his family, and we get into what that's like, what the solutions really look like. It will surprise you."

"Senator Tim Scott can talk about being pulled over," Faulkner continued. "Even in the nation’s capital, what he describes driving while Black, and they didn't recognize him. And, even when he proved who he was. I mean, there’s a disconnect."

"There’s a conversation that needs to be had about opening up. We can't judge each other so much. Don't judge every cop by what you see," she advised. "All of this started at a place when we were together. Remember those eight minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd suffered. We agreed that was murder. All of us as Americans. We agreed that was wrong. And then look at us, we’re divided."

"How do we come back to that point where we can work together? That's what Sunday night’s about," Faulkner concluded.

“Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight For America" will air on the Fox News Channel on Sunday, July 19, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.