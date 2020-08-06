Seattle CHOP shooting suspect identified, charged in death of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, 19

An 18-year-old Washington man is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of another teen in Seattle's former Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone.

According to investigators, police identified Marcel Levon Long as the suspect within a day of the June 20 slaying, but they have not tracked him down. He is believed to have fled the state, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

“Extremely high quality” surveillance video of the scene near Cal Anderson Park, close to the Seattle Police Department’s temporarily abandoned East Precinct building, allegedly shows Long pull a handgun after a conversation with 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson.

Anderson then tries to leave, investigators said. Other people in the CHOP, the heart of the city's protests, tried to intervene, but Long kept following Anderson.

The two may have been involved in a feud stretching back as far as last year, one witness told police.

The attacker caught up with the victim and they exchanged punches, according to a police affidavit. During the fight, Anderson moves out of camera range, and Long is accused of drawing a gun and firing at least twice at “a downward angle.”

At that point, although off camera, police said they believe Anderson was “down on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his body.”

Police said that responding officers could not reach the victim on the night of the crime. They encountered protesters throughout the CHOP who hindered their access, although other witnesses were credited with cooperating with police, even collecting shell casings and photographing the scene.

Anderson was taken to the Harborview Medical Center in a private vehicle. When officers arrived there, he was already dead. According to police, the medical examiner found he had been shot at least four times.

Long is wanted on a $2 million warrant and was still at large Thursday afternoon.

On the same night and in roughly the same area, a 33-year-old man also was shot and wounded. Police still are seeking persons of interest in connection with that case, which prosecutors said is unrelated.

Several other shootings were tied to the CHOP – including a deadly incident on June 29 that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a younger teen injured.

Seattle police moved in to clear out the protest zone on July 1.