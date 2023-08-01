Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Seattle 14-year-old boy fatally struck by monorail while spray painting building

Circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation

Associated Press
A 14-year-old boy who was spray painting a Seattle building was struck and killed by the Seattle Center Monorail on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to reports that a person had been hit by the monorail near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Denny Way, the Seattle Police Department said in a post on its website.

Officers found the teen unresponsive, police said, and he died despite lifesaving measures by Seattle fire personnel. His name hasn't been released.

WA Fox News graphic

The Seattle monorail fatally struck a 14-year-old boy who was spray painting a building. 

The teen had been spray painting a building next to the monorail tracks before he was hit, according to video reviewed by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The monorail was out of service Sunday night and resumed service Monday.