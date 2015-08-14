Search suspended for man believed to have fallen from paddle board in Lake Tahoe

Authorities suspended their search Thursday for a missing man believed to have fallen from a stand-up paddle board in South Lake Tahoe two days ago.

The man -- whose identity is unknown and who has not been reported by anyone -- rented the paddle board from a business in South Tahoe on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Bee. He had identified himself only as "Morym" and had a "thick foreign accent of unidentified origin," police told the newspaper.

The man's paddle board as well as several other items -- including a GoPro camera, selfie stick and life jacket -- were found by a boater on the lake about a half mile from shore on Wednesday, the paper reported. The paddle was recovered on Thursday in about 8 feet of water.

Authorities said they plan to resume their search Friday if the weather permits. Windy conditions on the lake Thursday forced crews to suspend the search.

Officials said they are treating the investigation as a missing-persons case.

"The waters of Lake Tahoe are always cold," Lt. Brian Williams of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department told the paper. "Hypothermia is always a very high risk for anyone in the water longer than 10 minutes."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.