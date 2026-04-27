Nearly $870K in chemical spraying drones stolen from NJ company in 'nightmare scenario' heist: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nearly $870,000 worth of industrial drones capable of dispersing large amounts of liquid chemicals were stolen from a New Jersey company in what could become a "nightmare scenario," according to a new report.

Fifteen Ceres Air C31 drones were stolen from CAC International in Harrison, N.J., on March 24, according to The High Side Substack. The drones were allegedly stolen by a delivery driver who duped the company, the report said.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

In total, a Ceres Air C31 costs around $58,000, meaning that nearly $870,000 of equipment was allegedly stolen.

The report said that a fraudulent bill of lading was shown when picking up the drones, and CAC International allegedly considered them legitimate.

SEND US A TIP HERE

The drones are equipped to hold and spray up to 40 gallons of liquid chemicals, reportedly causing concern inside the U.S. government.

"This was one of the most highly sophisticated thefts [the FBI] have seen in a long time, which is the main thing that has them so spooked," said an individual who was briefed on the situation, according to the report.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Former FBI agent Steve Lazarus said the drones could be a danger to the public.

"Even common chemicals, used improperly, can be a public safety danger. Throw in the Internet recipes for biological and chemical weapons that anyone with a Tor browser has access to, and this is a potential nightmare scenario," Lazarus said in an interview with The High Side. "These aren’t hobby drones with cameras. They’re industrial sprayers designed to carry and disperse significant amounts of liquid quickly and with precision."

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

"The bureau is freaked out for a good reason," Lazarus said.

The U.S. Army raised concerns in a 2020 report, stating that such chemical-spraying drones could be used in attacks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Such drones are readily available and could be used as a delivery system for chemical or biological attacks," said the report.

"A UAS [chemical or biological warfare] delivery platform is a definite possibility, especially for developing nations," the report said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI, Harrison Police Department, Ceres and CAC International for comment.