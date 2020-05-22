Search for missing Fort Hood soldier remains ‘open and active’ 1 month later, Army says

One month after her disappearance, the search for a missing 20-year-old soldier who was stationed at Fort Hood in Texas remains “open and active,” U.S. Army officials said Thursday.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, at the base, which is located about 68 miles north of Austin.

Meanwhile, the soldier’s friends and family members held a news conference Thursday, hoping to keep media attention on the case of the missing woman.

Guillen’s mother, Mayra Guillen, asked that anyone with information about the case contact authorities as soon as possible.

“I want you guy to put yourself in my shoes and speak up before it’s too late,” the mother said, according to KWTX-TV of Central Texas. “Don’t try and cover for anyone that won’t do it for you.”

Guillen’s personal items -- including her car keys, room key, ID card and wallet -- were all found in an armory room where she had worked the day she disappeared, KWTX reported.

At one point, more than 500 soldiers participated in daily foot searches for Guillen around the fort's training areas, barracks and other sections of the property, a Fort Hood spokesman told KWTX.

“More targeted searches are ongoing with smaller groups of soldiers,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group called “Find Vanessa Guillen” announced on the social networking site that it plans to hold a demonstration at the fort at 3 p.m. Friday, calling for answers in the soldier’s disappearance.

Just days after Guillen went missing, the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts.

Guillen was described as of Hispanic descent, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about Guillen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.

