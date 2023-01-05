Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

SD snowplow driver dies on job

Associated Press
LARGE SNOWSTORM SPAWNS NATIONWIDE BLIZZARDS, TORNADOES IN SOUTH

A Minnehaha County, South Dakota, snowplow driver has died on the job following an unexpected medical episode.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported that the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying the driver was helping a sheriff's deputy clear around about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA BLASTED WITH FIRST WINTER STORM OF SEASON

The deputy tried to render aid and the driver was taken to a local hospital but later died, according to the sheriff's office statement.

No other details have been released.