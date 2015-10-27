Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update October 27, 2015

Schools closed for 2nd day amid Floyd Ray Cook manhunt in rural Kentucky

By | Associated Press
close
Massive manhunt for suspect in police shootingsVideo

Massive manhunt for suspect in police shootings

Kentucky cops search for attempted cop killer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A rural Kentucky school district has canceled classes for a second straight day as authorities search for a fugitive accused of shooting at law officers in two states.

Cumberland County schools Superintendent Kirk Biggerstaff said Tuesday he doesn't want student waiting for buses in sparsely-populated areas while Floyd Ray Cook is still at large.

The 62-year-old Cook is believed to be on foot after a Saturday shootout with a Kentucky state police trooper. Cook was last seen in the hilly, wooded countryside in Cumberland County, which borders Tennessee.

Cook is charged with attempted first-degree murder in Tennessee for allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer Saturday. Authorities say the officer's life was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Cook is accused of opening fire later Saturday at the Kentucky trooper, who wasn't wounded.