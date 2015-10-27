Schools closed for 2nd day amid Floyd Ray Cook manhunt in rural Kentucky

A rural Kentucky school district has canceled classes for a second straight day as authorities search for a fugitive accused of shooting at law officers in two states.

Cumberland County schools Superintendent Kirk Biggerstaff said Tuesday he doesn't want student waiting for buses in sparsely-populated areas while Floyd Ray Cook is still at large.

The 62-year-old Cook is believed to be on foot after a Saturday shootout with a Kentucky state police trooper. Cook was last seen in the hilly, wooded countryside in Cumberland County, which borders Tennessee.

Cook is charged with attempted first-degree murder in Tennessee for allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer Saturday. Authorities say the officer's life was saved by his bulletproof vest.

Cook is accused of opening fire later Saturday at the Kentucky trooper, who wasn't wounded.