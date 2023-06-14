Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

School bus overturns on I-94 in Chicago, injuring six students

No life-threatening injuries reported after school bus rolls over on I-94 in Chicago

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Six students were injured in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon when the school bus they were riding in rolled over on I-94, according to local reports.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 near 35th Street, the Chicago Fire Department said.

School officials from City Baptist Schools, a Christian school based in Hammond, Indiana, told the station that six students were aboard the bus during the incident.

The children, aged 12 to 16, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WMAQ-TV reported.

overturned school bus

No life-threatening injuries were reported after a school bus overturned on I-94 in Chicago on Tuesday afternoon. (Chicago Fire Department)

Illinois State Police said that the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident, WLS-TV reported.

overturned school bus

Police said the school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Police are investigating what caused the bus to crash. (Chicago Fire Department)

The bus driver refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.

Lanes on the roadway were temporarily closed until the bus could be towed.

Police have yet to determine what caused the bus to crash as the investigation continues.