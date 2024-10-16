Expand / Collapse search
Scandal-plagued Illinois 'super mayor' Tiffany Henyard announces she will run for second term

Mayor Tiffany Henyard has announced her bid for reelection in Dolton, Illinois

Controversial 'supermayor' Tiffany Henyard defies trustees' meeting postponement Video

Controversial 'supermayor' Tiffany Henyard defies trustees' meeting postponement

Embattled "supermayor" Tiffany Henyard proceeded with a board meeting Tuesday despite its postponement by trustees. (Credit: Fox 32)

Tiffany Henyard, the scandal-plagued Democratic mayor of Dolton, Illinois, announced that she will run for a second term.

"Attention Attention Attention Attention," Henyard wrote in a Facebook post. "I am running for Reelection for Mayor of Dolton." 

She was first elected mayor of Dolton, a south suburb of Chicago, in 2021 after serving two terms as trustee on the village's board. She won the election in a landslide – receiving more than 80% of the vote.

Henyard, who self-anointed herself as "super mayor," was dubbed by residents as "the worst mayor in America." She earned the nickname after her term was plagued with controversy, including money mismanagement.

CONTROVERSIAL MAYOR DEFIES BOARD, SAYS SHE ‘CLEANED UP’ TOWN DESPITE TURNING BALANCE SHEET RED

Tiffany Henyard speaks to her constituents.

Tiffany Henyard, a politician who has been embroiled in numerous controversies, had yet another contentious meeting with her constituents this week. (Screencap courtesy of video from Fox32)

Her reelection announcement came as she's heading a lawsuit against several village trustees, the Dolton Park District, the village clerk, and the village administrator.

The legal dispute stems from a previous controversial village board meeting, which Henyard alleges violated procedures.

DEMOCRATIC MAYOR ACCUSED OF ANTICS SO WILD SHE DESERVES HER OWN TV SHOW: 'REAL LIFE PARKS & REC SITUATION'

Henyard's alleged misuse of taxpayer funds made national headlines after former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot previously investigated her for her extravagant spending habits.

Lightfoot’s investigation into the town’s financial situation revealed in a preliminary report that Dolton's general fund balance was $5.61 million in 2022, but by May 2024 the balance had dropped to a deficit of $3.65 million.

Tiffany Henyard

Tiffany Henyard outfits professionally styled by a fashion expert. (stylemebrandon | Instagram/screenshot)

Lightfoot also disclosed that Henyard used the village credit card to make purchases at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Wayfair and other retailers. One jaw-dropping statement revealed that the embattled mayor had dropped $33,000 on Jan. 5, 2023, on Amazon. 

Henyard also threw extravagant parties – all on the taxpayers' dime. One party cost taxpayers approximately $85,000 to throw a party that featured R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday.

Tiffany Henyard

Tiffany Henyard films a music video with police officers in Illinois. (Tiffany Henyard)

Despite the ongoing challenges, Henyard remains confident in her leadership.

She announced that an official campaign announcement event would be held later this month.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Henyard for comment.

