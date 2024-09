Tiffany Henyard, the self-anointed "supermayor" of a Chicago suburb, is under fire after she threw an $85,000 party that featured R&B singer Keke Wyatt and rapper J. Holiday last month, but hardly anyone attended, according to media reports.

Henyard, the mayor of Dolton, Ilinois, has come under heavy criticism for her spending of taxpayer funds for first-class travel, concerts and more.

"That was a flop," former Dolton trustee Valeria Stubbs, who went to see the mini-concert for herself at the "Taste of Thorton Township" event, told WGN-TV.

POLICE ALLY OF SCANDAL-RIDDEN MAYOR TIFFANY HENYARD INDICTED ON BANKRUPTCY FRAUD CHARGES

Wyatt was paid $30,000 to sing for 30 minutes. J. Holiday was paid $20,000 for a half-hour set, according to records obtained by the news outlet through the Freedom of Information Act.

The township spent another $6,600 to rent inflatable bounce houses. Other costs included money for comedians, a sound system, staff and equipment.

In total, the gig costs taxpayers at least $85,769.

"I was flabbergasted," Lansing resident Jennifer Robertz told the news outlet. "I was pissed off. That’s my money. That’s the people’s money."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Henyard.

FORMER CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT HIRED TO INVESTIGATE SO-CALLED 'WORST MAYOR IN AMERICA' AT $400 AN HOUR

Henyard, a Democrat, has feuded with residents and local officials over her excessive spending and corruption allegations. She recently extended the impasse with the Village of Dolton’s Board of Trustees when she proceeded with a board meeting despite it being postponed by trustees.

At the meeting, she declared that she cleaned up the village despite its finances being plunged into the red.

Henyard has vetoed the board's request to launch a federal investigation into her alleged misuse of funds and also vetoed their hiring of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has been tasked with leading a special investigation into the mayor.

In May, the board appointed a mayor pro tempore to serve in place of Henyard should she refuse to execute her duties. Lightfoot’s investigation into the town’s financial situation revealed in a preliminary report that Dolton's general fund balance was $5.61 million in 2022, but by May 2024 the balance had dropped to a deficit of $3.65 million.

Trustees have instituted layoffs and said they are crafting their own budget to try to get the village’s finances in order.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.