Scandal-plagued Illinois mayor's expenses revealed by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard allegedly used $33,000 of taxpayer funds on Amazon

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday presented a report to Dolton residents on Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s spending habits at the expense of taxpayers. (FOX 32)

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot left residents dumbfounded after revealing the preliminary findings into an investigation in the alleged egregious misuse of funds by Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard. 

On Thursday night, Lightfoot revealed to residents the extent of Mayor Henyard's alleged misuse. Lightfoot stated that in April 2022, Dolton's general fund balance was $5.61 million. 

By May 2024, the balance had dropped to a deficit of $3.65 million.

"As of May 30 of this year, the village's general fund was in a net deficit position," Lightfoot said.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

Mayor Tiffany Henyard seemed confrontational with the Dolton residents she was elected to represent during a contentious board meeting on Aug. 5, 2024. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Lightfoot also disclosed that Henyard used the village credit card to make purchases at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Wayfair, and other retailers. 

One jaw-dropping statement revealed that the embattled mayor had dropped $33,000 on Jan. 5, 2023 on Amazon. 

"These are somebody using the credit card and charging these amounts using your tax dollars," Lightfoot told residents.

Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at an election night rally at Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Lightfoot, who was hired by the Village of Dolton in April as a "special investigator" to look into Henyard, said that the preliminary investigation also revealed that police officers were grossly misusing taxpayer funds. 

The investigation revealed that two police officers had received overtime pay exceeding their annual salaries. 

One officer's salary for fiscal year 2024 was $87,295, yet the officer received $114,800 in overtime pay. The second officer, with a salary of $73,515, received $102,077 in overtime pay for fiscal year 2024.

Dalton, Illinois resident

A Dalton, Illinois resident discusses Mayor Henyard's alleged misuse of taxpayer funds. (FOX 32)

The reports have been a pressure point for the city, which has a population of slightly more than 20,000, according to a July 2023 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"I am devastated that this woman came into our town and spent all of our tax money," one resident told FOX 32. "We have senior citizens that can't even afford basic necessities. I suspected it all along."

"Tiffany needs to be locked up," another said. "She needs to be made an example out of and that she cannot be using our money and spending it however she wants to, like this job comes with a cash register."

Tiffany Henyard speaks to her constituents.

Tiffany Henyard, a politician who has been embroiled in numerous controversies, had yet another contentious meeting with her constituents this week. (FOX 32)

The findings, now made public, come during a tumultuous time for Henyard, who has been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" by critics.

The accusations of financial misdeeds have prompted an ongoing FBI investigation.

She has also come under fire for an alleged sexual assault by one of her allies during a Las Vegas trip, where the alleged victim claims to have been fired after speaking out. 

Henyard's cancer charity is also facing scrutiny.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the City of Dolton for comment. 

