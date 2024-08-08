Scandal-plagued Illinois mayor's expenses revealed by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot left residents dumbfounded after revealing the preliminary findings into an investigation in the alleged egregious misuse of funds by Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

On Thursday night, Lightfoot revealed to residents the extent of Mayor Henyard's alleged misuse. Lightfoot stated that in April 2022, Dolton's general fund balance was $5.61 million.

By May 2024, the balance had dropped to a deficit of $3.65 million.

"As of May 30 of this year, the village's general fund was in a net deficit position," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot also disclosed that Henyard used the village credit card to make purchases at Amazon, Target, Walgreens, Wayfair, and other retailers.

One jaw-dropping statement revealed that the embattled mayor had dropped $33,000 on Jan. 5, 2023 on Amazon.

"These are somebody using the credit card and charging these amounts using your tax dollars," Lightfoot told residents.

Lightfoot, who was hired by the Village of Dolton in April as a "special investigator" to look into Henyard, said that the preliminary investigation also revealed that police officers were grossly misusing taxpayer funds.

The investigation revealed that two police officers had received overtime pay exceeding their annual salaries.

One officer's salary for fiscal year 2024 was $87,295, yet the officer received $114,800 in overtime pay. The second officer, with a salary of $73,515, received $102,077 in overtime pay for fiscal year 2024.

The reports have been a pressure point for the city, which has a population of slightly more than 20,000, according to a July 2023 estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"I am devastated that this woman came into our town and spent all of our tax money," one resident told FOX 32. "We have senior citizens that can't even afford basic necessities. I suspected it all along."

"Tiffany needs to be locked up," another said. "She needs to be made an example out of and that she cannot be using our money and spending it however she wants to, like this job comes with a cash register."

The findings, now made public, come during a tumultuous time for Henyard, who has been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" by critics.

The accusations of financial misdeeds have prompted an ongoing FBI investigation.

She has also come under fire for an alleged sexual assault by one of her allies during a Las Vegas trip, where the alleged victim claims to have been fired after speaking out.

Henyard's cancer charity is also facing scrutiny.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the City of Dolton for comment.