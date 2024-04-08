Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate so-called 'worst mayor in America' at $400 an hour

Henyard has been accused of misdeeds ranging from weaponizing police in retaliatory business raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published | Updated
Residents condemn Dolton Mayor Henyard at chaotic meeting: 'Worst mayor in America’ Video

Residents condemn Dolton Mayor Henyard at chaotic meeting: 'Worst mayor in America’

Tiffany Henyard, the embattled mayor of Dolton, Illinois, faced such an outcry of anger from town residents that many had to be kept outside the building.

The Village of Dolton in Illinois voted Monday to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as a "Special Investigator" to look into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard. 

Starting Tuesday, Lightfoot will be paid $400 an hour to gather information on Henyard’s alleged spending and finance mismanagement as well as "any state and federal violations." 

Ahead of Monday’s vote, Lightfoot said she understood the residents want to go in a different direction from Henyard, and promised to "follow the facts where they lead." 

L-R: Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.  (Getty Images/Village of Dolton)

At the end of her investigation, Lightfoot will present a report to the Village of Dolton on her findings. The findings in the report will determine what happens beyond that. 

Trustees also re-voted on issues the Dolton mayor had previously vetoed and about paying vendors and invoices that have not yet been paid by the Village. 

FORMER EMPLOYEE SUING ‘NARCISSITIC’ MAYOR, CLAIMS SHE WAS LOCKED OUT OF OFFICE, DENIED PAY AND FIRED

Monday’s vote was held off-site, at the Park District building since it wasn’t an official Village Board meeting. It was also moved there to accommodate residents who wanted to attend. 

The Village of Dolton, Illinois’ monthly town hall meeting once again made headlines last week for fiery confrontations with the scandal-ridden mayor. 

Henyard has been accused of misdeeds ranging from weaponizing police in retaliatory business raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries like traveling to Las Vegas. Last month, Henyard reportedly vetoed the board’s resolution to probe her spending over purported misuse of funds. 

While the FBI has allegedly already begun to investigate Henyard for purportedly misusing her local police force, the board’s resolution had called for the FBI to do further investigation into her spending of the town’s money. 

