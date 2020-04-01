Santa Monica Farmers Market still flooded with shoppers despite coronavirus warnings, photos show

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Photos captured a social distancing nightmare at the Santa Monica farmers market Wednesday morning, as Angelenos swarmed to buy fresh groceries.

An anonymous passerby provided TMZ with photos of shoppers young and old packed into the farmers market in Los Angeles, Calif.

The City of Santa Monica said that the market would remain open during the coronavirus pandemic, but a maximum of 200 customers would be allowed in at a time and only two entry points would be available. They also asked that customers only send one member of the household to the market.

When contacted by TMZ Wednesday morning, the LAPD said it hadn't received any complaints about the market but was sending officers to check it out immediately.

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shut down all farmers markets in the city after photos revealed a packed Brentwood farmers market over the weekend.

If markets wanted to open back up, they needed to submit a plan detailing how they would keep workers and shoppers safe from the spread of coronavirus.

Los Angeles County has confirmed 3,518 cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths, up by more than 1,000 cases over the past two days. California has the third-highest number of cases in the country, at 8,700. The state has faced 184 deaths.