San Francisco train shooting leaves one dead, another wounded; manhunt underway

Two people were shot, including one fatally, when a gunman opened fire on a train in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The suspect fled the train at Castro station around 9:54 a.m. and is still on the run, though Supervisor Myrna Melgar said it is not an active shooter situation.

The second wounded victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted.

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen outside the Castro station investigating the shooting.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to questions or release a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.