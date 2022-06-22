Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
Published

San Francisco train shooting leaves one dead, another wounded; manhunt underway

The gunman fled the San Francisco train after the shooting in the city's Castro neighborhood

By Paul Best | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 22

Two people were shot, including one fatally, when a gunman opened fire on a train in San Francisco Wednesday morning. 

The suspect fled the train at Castro station around 9:54 a.m. and is still on the run, though Supervisor Myrna Melgar said it is not an active shooter situation. 

The second wounded victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted. 

One person was killed and another was wounded during a shooting on a San Francisco train Wednesday morning. 

A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen outside the Castro station investigating the shooting. 

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to questions or release a description of the suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

