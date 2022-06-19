San Francisco city bus struck by SUV; six hurt, including two in critical condition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six people were injured, including two critically, when an SUV struck a San Francisco city-owned bus on Saturday shortly before noon, according to fire department officials.

District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani said that a pedestrian, the bus driver, other bus passengers, and the driver of the SUV were injured.

"This driver must be held accountable for this reckless behavior, and I fully intend to do everything possible to improve conditions for pedestrians and transit riders along this corridor," Stefani tweeted Saturday.

Two people were in critical condition, while two were moderately injured and two suffered minor injuries, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Photos posted on social media showed firefighters treating multiple victims near the wrecked SUV and city bus.

San Francisco resident Eric Kingsbury tweeted that he witnessed the crash and saw the SUV driver "flying down Lombard westbound at what looked like 80 mph" before "slamming" into the bus.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this. Everyone is really shaken up," Kingsbury wrote.