San Francisco restaurant forced to delay opening after burglars throw wild party: report

A Japanese restaurant set to open in San Francisco early this month now has to push back that date after being burglarized by thieves who also hosted a large party inside, a report says.

The owners of a new Ramen Hiroshi location in the city’s financial district told KTVU they approached the restaurant over the weekend only to find its windows covered with paper. Once inside, they discovered garbage bags filled with discarded beer and liquor bottles, a cleaned-out wine storage unit, and a surveillance camera system and tables missing.

"They had a huge drinking and smoking party and they stole stuff that we needed to open our business," co-owner Daniel Bomya said to KTVU. "We are frustrated. We are angry, but we're more surprisingly disappointed."

Footage captured by the station also showed apparent hand-drawn signs that had been set up inside the restaurant to direct partygoers to its bathrooms. One co-owner also told KTVU that he found vomit inside – and in addition to finding discarded cigarette butts, the place smelled like marijuana.

The owners have since filed a police report and replaced the camera system, according to KTVU.

Fox News has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for further information.

"We don't want other business to happen like us. It's already hard enough for us to open a restaurant these days," Bonya told KTVU.

The station reports that the restaurant was set to open Dec. 10, but will have to push back that date one to two months.