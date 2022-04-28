Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
Published

San Francisco reinstates mask mandate for public transportation

San Francisco BART board president says she's 'especially concerned for our riders who are immunocompromised'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Officials in San Francisco voted to approve a mask mandate on Thursday for people using its public transportation system.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors approved the mask mandate during a board of directors meeting, and it comes just a over a week after a federal judge tossed out the national mask mandate for public transportation that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fox affiliate KTVU in San Francisco.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS MASK MANDATE FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Riders depart the BART station in Antioch, Calif., on Monday, March 22, 2021. This is the first time the station will have a BART agent on staff since its grand opening in May 2018.

Rebecca Saltzman, board president of the Bay Area Rapid Transit, said that she believes masks should be included in the system's code of conduct.

"I strongly support requiring a mask to ride BART to keep all our riders safe," Saltzman said. "I’m especially concerned for our riders who are immunocompromised, people with underlying health conditions, and children under the age of five who are not yet eligible for vaccination."

Riders and employees are now required to wear masks in paid areas within the system and limited exceptions are in place.

A train waits to depart at the BART station in Antioch, Calif., on Monday, March 22, 2021. This is the first time the station will have a BART agent on staff since its grand opening in May 2018.

The mandate will not apply to people who are unable to wear a face mask due to a disability or medical condition, and children 2 and under.

The renewed mask mandate will be in place until at least July 18.

