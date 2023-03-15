Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

San Francisco police arrest 12-year-old in 'unprovoked' bus stabbing

San Francisco police said the 12-year-old boy was wanted for an unrelated robbery and stabbing

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 12-year-old boy was arrested by San Francisco police in connection to a city bus stabbing on Monday.

The minor was arrested on Tuesday for attempted homicide and booked into a juvenile facility. He was also apprehended for an unrelated robbery and stabbing.

Four suspects in total were involved in the attack. Officer Robert Rueca confirmed to Fox News Digital that the other three suspects have been detained.

The stabbing – which police described as "unprovoked," according to FOX San Francisco – took place on a Muni bus at around 4:30 p.m at Stockton and Sutter streets. 

CONCERNS ESCALATE OVER SAN FRANCISCO'S RISING CRIME HURTING BUSINESS

Four juvenile suspects in total were involved in the stabbing on a San Francisco Muni bus.

Four juvenile suspects in total were involved in the stabbing on a San Francisco Muni bus. (FOX 2 San Francisco)

The suspects assaulted and stabbed the 15-year-old victim. All of them were minors.

The teenage victim sustained life-threatening injuries but survived the attack.

SAN FRANCISCO CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM ROCKED BY 'EARTHQUAKE' UNDER NEW DA, ACTIVIST SAYS

The teenage stabbing victim sustained life-threatening injuries is recovering at a local hospital.

The teenage stabbing victim sustained life-threatening injuries is recovering at a local hospital. (FOX 2 San Francisco)

Police did not release information about the victim's condition but confirmed to Fox News Digital that he was recovering.

Officer Robert Rueca announced the 12-year-old suspect's arrest on Twitter on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old stabbing suspect was charged with attempted murder and sent to a juvenile facility.

The 12-year-old stabbing suspect was charged with attempted murder and sent to a juvenile facility. (FOX 2 San Francisco)

"Thanks to witnesses & @SFPDCentral officers involved in saving victim's life and apprehending suspect," he wrote. 