San Francisco woman's pet dog stolen in front of market on video

Police in California said they're looking for the man who was captured on surveillance video allegedly stealing a dog outside a San Francisco market over the weekend.

The dog’s owner, Jenny Seta, posted Saturday on Facebook that her golden retriever named Lily was stolen outside Nijiya Market in Japantown. She said it happened on Saturday around 5 p.m.

“I went into the market for less than ten minutes. She was waiting for me outside the market. She was secured to a post,” Seta told Fox News. “When I got out she was gone and I asked the store to view their surveillance footage and that’s when we saw the video of the man taking her.”

When asked what her initial reaction was, Seta told Fox News, “It was a just a nightmare.”

She added, “My immediate thought was someone stole her and I really thought I would never see her again.”

However, Seta was not giving up.

Seta said she recorded the video from the market’s surveillance system and gave the video to the San Francisco Police Department. She also posted the video on her Facebook page.

Seta asked people to share the video and to keep an eye out for her dog and people selling golden retrievers.

“I really appreciate all those who are helping with the search; the community, people on Facebook who continue to share the video, the police,” Seta told Fox News.

She said she'd been getting several tips and has been driving to the areas where people reported seeing Lily.

"The owner is heartbroken," an officer in San Francisco tweeted on Sunday along with the surveillance video.

“Lily is 5 years 11 months and weighs about 60lbs,” Seta wrote on her Facebook page. “She is small and slender for a golden and very loving and affectionate.”

Seta told Fox News she said spent more than eight hours on Sunday walking and driving around San Francisco trying to find her dog.