San Diego shooting: 1 dead, at least one arrested in downtown area, report says
Reports indicate that there were multiple crime scenes
Authorities in San Diego responded to reports of a shooting in the city’s downtown late Thursday that resulted in one fatality and at least one arrest, a report said.
The Fox 5 San Diego report indicated that there may have been more than one shooting scene. The Fox report said three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and another person was treated at the scene.
The report said that it was unclear if those individuals were shot.