Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

San Diego shooting: 1 dead, at least one arrested in downtown area, report says

Reports indicate that there were multiple crime scenes

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in San Diego responded to reports of a shooting in the city’s downtown late Thursday that resulted in one fatality and at least one arrest, a report said.

The Fox 5 San Diego report indicated that there may have been more than one shooting scene. The Fox report said three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and another person was treated at the scene. 

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report said that it was unclear if those individuals were shot.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money