Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

San Diego finds additional issues at 104-year-old dam, delaying repair schedule

Hodges Reservoir Dam repairs began in May but completion will be delayed by months

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said.

Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed.

The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet to allow workers to access the dam and that's when "additional defects" were found, according to a city news release on Monday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY TO PAY $5 MILLION IN SETTLEMENT DEAL TO TRIBE OVER SEWAGE SPILLS

Officials didn't detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.

"While this is a setback for the project schedule, it is critical that we do the best job possible to ensure that Hodges Dam remains safe," said Juan Guerreiro, director of the city’s public utilities department. "The extra work on the repairs will be worth the additional time it takes."

Pictured: A photo of workers repairing the 104-year-old Hodges Reservoir Dam in San Diego, California, on Sept. 12, 2022.

Pictured: A photo of workers repairing the 104-year-old Hodges Reservoir Dam in San Diego, California, on Sept. 12, 2022. (City of San Diego via AP)

Since the water level was lowered, the reservoir north of downtown San Diego has been closed for boating and fishing. The surrounding San Dieguito River Park trails remain open.

San Diego is undergoing an assessment of all its dams at eight city reservoirs for possible rehabilitation or replacement.

CALIFORNIA LAUNCHES NEW INITIATIVE TO DRIVE UP TOURISM TO NATIVE COMMUNITIES

The city-owned Hodges Reservoir holds water for drinking and is a popular recreation area. The reservoir was created when the dam was built on San Dieguito Creek in 1918.