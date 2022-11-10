San Antonio woman arrested for human smuggling after ten migrants bail out of pickup truck during traffic stop

A San Antonio woman was arrested on human smuggling charges after 10 migrants bailed out of her pickup truck during a traffic stop in Zavala County, Texas.

Eight of the migrants jumped over a fence along U.S. 57 and were able to get away. Two other migrants from Mexico were apprehended near the scene.

The driver, a 38-year-old Jennifer Flores, was allegedly smuggling the migrants from the border town of Eagle Pass to San Antonio.

Zavala County, which is about 50 miles east of Eagle Pass and just south of Uvalde, has seen an uptick in human trafficking over the past year along with other communities near the border.

More than 64,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol last month, while at least 205,000 were apprehended, according to Customs and Border Protection.

It comes after a record-breaking fiscal year 2022 in which more than 2.3 million migrants were encountered at the southern border.