Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

San Antonio woman arrested for human smuggling after ten migrants bail out of pickup truck during traffic stop

Two migrants from Mexico were apprehended, while eight others got away

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Migrants flee pickup truck during traffic stop near border in Texas Video

Migrants flee pickup truck during traffic stop near border in Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a San Antonio woman on human smuggling charges after eight migrants fled a pickup truck she was driving during a recent traffic stop. 

A San Antonio woman was arrested on human smuggling charges after 10 migrants bailed out of her pickup truck during a traffic stop in Zavala County, Texas

Eight of the migrants jumped over a fence along U.S. 57 and were able to get away. Two other migrants from Mexico were apprehended near the scene. 

Ten migrants bailed out of the pickup truck when it came to a stop in Zavala County. 

Ten migrants bailed out of the pickup truck when it came to a stop in Zavala County.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The driver, a 38-year-old Jennifer Flores, was allegedly smuggling the migrants from the border town of Eagle Pass to San Antonio. 

TEXAS BORDER PATROL STOPS WRONG-WAY DRIVER DURING HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPT; SUSPECT ESCAPES

Zavala County, which is about 50 miles east of Eagle Pass and just south of Uvalde, has seen an uptick in human trafficking over the past year along with other communities near the border. 

The 38-year-old woman was arrested on human smuggling charges. 

The 38-year-old woman was arrested on human smuggling charges.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 64,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol last month, while at least 205,000 were apprehended, according to Customs and Border Protection. 

It comes after a record-breaking fiscal year 2022 in which more than 2.3 million migrants were encountered at the southern border. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest