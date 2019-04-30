Only signed copy of US recognition of 'State of Israel' can be yours for $300G

A rare document signed by the president of the United States recognizing the Jewish State of Israel is up for sale, days ahead of Israeli Independence Day.

Before any other nation, President Harry S. Truman issued the historic statement recognizing "the new State of Israel" dated May 14, 1948. But he didn't sign the official document until many years later.

Truman had a signed photocopy made after Zecharia Sitchin, chairman of the American-Israel Pavilion at the New York World's Fair held from 1964-65, discussed with the president the "regretful fact" the official document of recognition wasn't signed. The Democratic president signed it then and there and left it in the care of Sitchin, displayed at the Pavilion. It was also displayed at the Israeli Embassy in Washington and at a Zionist Organization of America event.

“Statement by the President,” the recognition reads. “This government has been informed that a Jewish state has been proclaimed in Palestine, and recognition has been requested the provisional government thereof. The United States recognizes the provision government as the de facto authority of the new State of Israel.” Signed: “Harry S Truman, a photostat copy, signed 11/27/65.”

That rare document is now up for sale - not auction - from the Raab Collection for $300,000.

"It is unique," Nathan Raab, principal at the Raab Collection, told Fox News, "the only signed final of the great document we have found in existence and a crucial link between the United States and the founding of Israel, the Jewish state."

Truman signed the draft of the statement, which is displayed at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence, Mo., but the only official statement signed is now up for grabs after Raab obtained it from the Sitchin descendants.

It comes with the display plaque at the New York World’s Fair, the program for the National Park Service Exhibition listing it, the letter from Israeli government requesting its loan, and the letter from its owner describing its provenance.

The sale comes as Israel is set to celebrate its 71st year of independence next week.