Sacramento shooting involved five shooters, police say 'gang violence is at the center of this tragedy'

Six people died and a dozen others were wounded

By Paul Best | Fox News
Sacramento mass shooting: Suspect in custody

Sacramento mass shooting: Suspect in custody

Fox News senior correspondent Claudia Cowan has the latest on 'Special Report.'

At least five shooters were involved in a gunfight in downtown Sacramento around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said Wednesday. 

"It is increasingly clear that gang violence is at the center of this tragedy," the Sacramento Police Department said in an update on the mass shooting. "While we cannot at this time elaborate on the precise gang affiliation of individuals involved, gangs and gang violence are inseparable from the events that drove these shootings." 

Two brothers – 26-year-old Dandrae Martin and 27-year-old Smiley Martin – were arrested earlier in the week in connection with the shooting. 

  Smiley Martin Sacramento Mass Shooting
    Image 1 of 2

    This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin, two days before he was released to Sacramento County probation for his sentence on charges of corporal injury and assault likely to cause great bodily injury.

  Sacramento
    Image 2 of 2

    In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin.

Smiley Martin brandished a firearm on Facebook Live just hours before the shooting and has a criminal record dating back to 2013, investigators told the Associated Press. He was released from prison in February of this year. 

WITNESSES DESCRIBE CHAOTIC SCENE DURING CALIFORNIA MASS SHOOTING: ‘RUNNING INTO EACH OTHER’

A third suspect, 31-year-old Daviyonne Dawson, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sacramento police said he was seen carrying a gun right after the shooting but is not charged with crimes directly related to the shooting. 

  Sacramento shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022.

  Sacramento shooting
    Image 2 of 3

    Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Authorites onTuesday said a third suspect had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

  Sacramento shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    A sheet is used to block the view as the body of one of victims killed in a mass shooting is loaded into a coroners van In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022.

Members of the public have provided a "a remarkable level of assistance" in the investigation, sending in nearly 200 videos, photographs, and other pieces of evidence, police said Wednesday in an appeal for more assistance. 

"This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said Wednesday. "The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community." 

The six deceased victims are Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

