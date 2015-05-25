Expand / Collapse search
Russian relatives to testify in Boston Marathon bombing trial as defense makes case for life

    FILE - This undated file photo released Friday, April 19, 2013, by the FBI shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Russian relatives of Boston Marathon bomberTsarnaev are expected to testify at his trial as his lawyers continue to make their case to spare his life. Five family members are expected to take the witness stand Monday, May 4, 2015, in federal court. (AP Photo/FBI, File) (The Associated Press)

    In this courtroom sketch, Shakhruzat Suleimanova, right, an aunt of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is depicted alongside an interpreter as she testifies during the penalty phase in the Tsarnaev's trial Monday, May 4, 2015, in federal court in Boston. Tsarnaev was convicted in the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three and injured 260 people in April 2013. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP) (The Associated Press)

    In this courtroom sketch, Raisat Suleimanova, right, is depicted testifying alongside an interpreter during the penalty phase in the trial of her cousin Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, center, Monday, May 4, 2015, in federal court in Boston. Tsarnaev was convicted of the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three and injured 260 people in April 2013. (Jane Flavell Collins via AP) (The Associated Press)

BOSTON – Russian relatives of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv) are expected to testify at his trial as his lawyers continue to make their case to spare his life.

Five family members are expected to take the witness stand Monday in federal court.

Prosecutors urged Judge George O'Toole Jr. last week to press Tsarnaev's lawyers to make sure his relatives testify soon because 16 FBI agents have been assigned to guard and protect them while they are in the U.S. The relatives arrived in Boston on April 23.

Tsarnaev was convicted last month of 30 federal charges in the bombings, including 17 that carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Three people were killed and more than 260 were injured when two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line April 15, 2013.