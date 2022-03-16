Russian lawmaker demands US reparations; House Dems seek oil drilling ban on federal lands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. REPARATIONS SOUGHT- A Russian lawmaker demanded that the U.S. return Alaska and a historic settlement in California, in addition to paying reparations to Russia over crippling American-led sanctions that put Moscow's economy in a tailspin. Continue reading …

INHUMANE SUFFERING - A Ukrainian coordinator for humanitarian corridors being set up to evacuate civilians said cities like Mariupol are "on the verge of survival." Continue reading …

RUSSIAN JOURNALIST - Putin has shut down independent media from putting a harsh spotlight on handling of a state-TV staffer who dared to defy the regime. Continue reading …

UKRAINE AID PACKAGE – President Biden plans to announce over $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. Continue reading …

TAIWAN TARGETED – Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted Chinese President Xi Jinping's timetable to invade Taiwan, according to documents purportedly written by a Russian intelligence analyst in one of Moscow's security agencies. Continue reading …

‘PERFECT STORM’ - President Biden’s capitulation to the Left on green energy "created the perfect storm" for Putin to invade Ukraine, Republicans say. Continue reading …

VP SLIP – A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," of which Ukraine is not a member. Continue reading …

BIDEN SNAFU - President Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "first lady" during remarks on Equal Pay Day. He later joked about the gaffe. Continue reading …

PROGRESSIVE AGENDA - Progressive Democrats in the House plan to urge the president to ban drilling on federal lands amid record gas prices, Ukraine war. Continue reading …

SEEING THE (DAY)LIGHT - The Senate passed a bill by unanimous consent Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent. Continue reading …

UKRAINE BOUNCE – MSNBC's Garrett Haake wondered why President Biden's "popular" stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine isn't helping with historic low poll numbers. Continue reading …



FOX CAMERAMAN REMEMBERED - Fox News Channel cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed while covering ongoing Russian invasion outside of Kyiv. Continue reading …

BEHIND THE SCENES - Ukrainian journalist gave a glimpse into the day-to-day operation of managing a news team dispersed by a pandemic and now an invasion. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN JOURNALIST RELEASED - A Russian journalist who disrupted a live Russian newscast to protest war with Ukraine was released after she had been interrogated, fined. Continue reading …

GORDON CHANG - China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. Continue reading …



NICOLE SAPHIER - Being lonely is the feeling of being alone, regardless of how much social contact someone has. It can affect us all and at any point in life. Continue reading …

DAVID MARCUS - It has been disgraceful to watch Biden and his cronies so obviously use the tragic suffering of the Ukrainian people for his own political gain. Continue reading …

BROOKE GOLDSTEIN - The Biden administration is looking to use Russia’s war in Ukraine as cover to finalize a nuclear deal with Iran while the world is distracted. Continue reading …

VOTERS' PRIORITIES - People in Jackson, Wyoming, told Fox News Digital that protecting the environment and the economy top their voting priorities list. Continue reading …

FED HIKE COMING - The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates this week for first time since late 2018, and economists anticipate further hikes. How will this affect Main Street? Continue reading …

SWEATERS SUPPORT UKRAINE - Lana Riggins, a knitwear designer, is selling blue and yellow varsity sweater jackets to benefit a charity supporting Ukraine. Continue reading …

MISS UKRAINE ESCAPES - At 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, Veronika Didusenko woke up to the faint sounds of sirens - ones she’s never heard before. Continue reading …

LIA THOMAS - University of Pennsylvania swimmer will look to close out a controversial season in three events, two of which Thomas ranks first in the nation. Continue reading …





"How on Earth could that America be the savior for any other country in distress? … They're even extending their treason narrative to anyone who points out the fact that gas prices have been rising way before Putin went into Ukraine."

- Laura Ingraham

