Ukraine invasion: Hundreds of Russia, Putin protesters take to NYC streets amid attacks

Hundreds of demonstrators descended upon the New York City streets on Thursday to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin and the attacks Russia has unleashed on the eastern European country of Ukraine, photographs show.

Protests arose in several parts of the city, where an estimated 500+ demonstrators marched from Times Square to the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation. They then marched along Lexington Avenue to the United Nations, located within Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on East 47th Street in Manhattan.

Among their chants, they shouted "hands off Ukraine," "stop Russia now," "stand with Ukraine," and "support Ukraine." Some also sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

Sul, who is Ukrainian, said he attended Thursday’s protest because, "I needed to be with my people."

"I couldn't stay home alone and do nothing. I tried to call my family in Ukraine – It's basically impossible because people are being cut off from the Internet, and I just couldn't cope with it staying at home," he told Fox News. "I needed to be with my people, stand with them, stand with Ukraine."

Sul said his father and mother are still in Ukraine and his brothers are in the military.

So far, Ukraine Health Minister Oleh Lyashko has said over 50 people were killed and more than 160 were hurt in Russia's attacks.

The protests took place as President Biden addressed the nation regarding Russia’s unfolding invasion.

During his address, Biden announced he had ordered new sanctions targeting Russia, but stopped short of taking more severe action, and said the Russian leader "chose this war" and Russia would in turn bear the consequences.

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

Biden also said the U.S. will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization. Approximately 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

Despite pleas from Ukraine, Biden held off imposing some of the most severe potential sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe.

