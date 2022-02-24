Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Ukraine invasion: Hundreds of Russia, Putin protesters take to NYC streets amid attacks

'I needed to be with my people, stand with them, stand with Ukraine,' protester says

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones , Nate Foy | Fox News
Death estimates in Ukraine expected to rise: Trey Yingst

Death estimates in Ukraine expected to rise: Trey Yingst

Fox News' Trey Yingst is live in Kyiv with updates as Ukrainians are in 'panic mode' as they try to flee the area.

Hundreds of demonstrators descended upon the New York City streets on Thursday to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin and the attacks Russia has unleashed on the eastern European country of Ukraine, photographs show. 

Protests arose in several parts of the city, where an estimated 500+ demonstrators marched from Times Square to the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation. They then marched along Lexington Avenue to the United Nations, located within Dag Hammarskjold Plaza on East 47th Street in Manhattan. 

Among their chants, they shouted "hands off Ukraine," "stop Russia now," "stand with Ukraine," and "support Ukraine." Some also sang the Ukrainian national anthem. 

BIDEN ANNOUNCES MORE US TROOPS TO GERMANY, ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS OVER RUSSIAN INVASION: LIVE UPDATES

  Image 1 of 4

    People gather for a Stand With Ukraine Rally in Times Square on February 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

  Image 2 of 4

     People gather for a Stand With Ukraine Rally in Times Square on February 24, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

  Image 3 of 4

    A woman becomes emotional while waving a Ukrainian flag at a Stand With Ukraine Rally in Times Square on February 24, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

  Image 4 of 4

     People gather for a Stand With Ukraine Rally in Times Square on February 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Sul, who is Ukrainian, said he attended Thursday’s protest because, "I needed to be with my people."

"I couldn't stay home alone and do nothing. I tried to call my family in Ukraine – It's basically impossible because people are being cut off from the Internet, and I just couldn't cope with it staying at home," he told Fox News. "I needed to be with my people, stand with them, stand with Ukraine."

Sul said his father and mother are still in Ukraine and his brothers are in the military. 

RUSSIA CRACKS DOWN ON ANTI-WAR PROTESTS, MORE THAN 1,700 DEMONSTRATORS ARRESTED

  Image 1 of 6

    Photo shows protesters at scene of NYC demonstration against Russia, Vladimir Putin.  (Fox News Digital )

  Image 2 of 6

    Photo shows protesters at scene of NYC demonstration against Russia, Vladimir Putin.  (Fox News Digital)

  Image 3 of 6

    Photo shows protesters at scene of NYC demonstration against Russia, Vladimir Putin.  (Fox News Digital)

  Image 4 of 6

    Photo shows protesters at scene of NYC demonstration against Russia, Vladimir Putin.  (Fox News Digital)

  Image 5 of 6

    Photo shows protesters at scene of NYC demonstration against Russia, Vladimir Putin.  (Fox News Digital)

  Image 6 of 6

    Photo shows protesters at scene of NYC demonstration against Russia, Vladimir Putin.  (Fox News Digital)

So far, Ukraine Health Minister Oleh Lyashko has said over 50 people were killed and more than 160 were hurt in Russia's attacks. 

The protests took place as President Biden addressed the nation regarding Russia’s unfolding invasion. 

BIDEN ANNOUNCES MORE RUSSIA SANCTIONS OVER UKRAINE WAR, 7,000 MORE US TROOPS TO GERMANY

During his address, Biden announced he had ordered new sanctions targeting Russia, but stopped short of taking more severe action, and said the Russian leader "chose this war" and Russia would in turn bear the consequences.

  • Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022
    Image 1 of 12

    Firefighters work on a fire on a building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A man reacts at the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022
    Image 2 of 12

    A man reacts at the body of a relative outside a destroyed building after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are trying to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said.  (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. - Russia's ground forces crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service said, hours after President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a major offensive. Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.
    Image 3 of 12

    A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukraine town of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces attempt to invade Ukraine from several directions, using rocket systems and helicopters to attack Ukrainian position in the south, the border guard service said. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Airstrikes hit Kharkiv's city of Chuhuiv in Ukraine
    Image 4 of 12

    A wounded woman is seen after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  Image 5 of 12

    A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022
    Image 6 of 12

    Flame and smoke rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  Image 7 of 12

    Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions today, encircling the country within hours of Russian President announcing his decision to launch an assault. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

  Image 8 of 12

    Smoke rise from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

  • Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."
    Image 9 of 12

    Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
    Image 10 of 12

    Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

  • Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.
    Image 11 of 12

    Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.  (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  Image 12 of 12

    Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022.  (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

Biden also said the U.S. will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization. Approximately 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

Despite pleas from Ukraine, Biden held off imposing some of the most severe potential sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe.

Fox News's Courtney De George and Lissa Kaplan contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 

