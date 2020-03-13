Expand / Collapse search
Royal Caribbean and Norwegian suspend cruises amid coronavirus

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Cruising giants Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line announced Friday that both companies will temporarily suspend sailings as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a statement to Fox News, Royal Caribbean said it will suspend cruises in the United States for 30 days beginning at midnight.

"Cruises that depart U.S. ports before midnight tonight and international cruises will operate their scheduled itineraries," the statement reads. "U.S. ships already at sea will finish their itineraries as planned."

The cruise line said it was reaching out to guests and crew members impacted by the decision. It did not provide information on possible refunds. Around 114 trips on 26 ships will be impacted, the Miami Herald reported.

Miami-based Norwegian said it will suspend cruises between Friday and April 11 for its three brands: Norwegian Cruise Lines, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The announcements come a day after Princess Cruises said it will suspend sailings for 60 days following coronavirus outbreaks on two of its ships -- the Diamond Princess and the Grand Princess.

Norwegian said it has not experienced any confirmed coronavirus cases across its 28-ship fleet but made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

“The safety, security and well-being of our guests and crew is our highest priority. With the COVID-19 coronavirus impacting communities around the globe, we have enacted a voluntary temporary suspension of cruise voyages across our brands effective immediately,” said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Guests impacted by the move will be given a refund in the form of the fare paid or credits to be applied toward future cruises through Dec. 31, 2022.

The cruise industry has seen a dramatic decline as the virus, known as COVID-19, has spread worldwide, impacting nearly every industry. During his Friday conference where he declared a national emergency, President Trump said he has considered offering the cruise industry financial assistance.