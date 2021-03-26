Rochester teens indicted on murder charges over allegedly setting man on fire

Two upstate New York teenage boys accused of setting a man on fire in his home have been indicted on murder charges, prosecutors said Friday.

The Monroe County District Attorney's office told Fox News that the boys – ages 16 and 14 – were indicted on second-degree murder, two counts of fourth-degree arson and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The 14-year-old is being charged as a juvenile. Both have pleaded not guilty. Fox News does not name underage criminal suspects.

Steven Amenhauser, 53, was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire while he sat in a chair in his Rochester apartment on March 12. He suffered second-and third-degree burns to more than 70% of his body.

He later died at a hospital. The teens were taken into police custody after giving authorities false names, officials said last week.

Investigators were working to determine a motive for the alleged attack. Authorities said Amenhauser said he knew the teens and was a vulnerable individual, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.