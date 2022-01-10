Robert Durst dead: Convicted real estate heir was 78

Convicted killer and New York real estate scion Robert Durst died Monday morning at a California hospital, Fox News has confirmed. He was 78.

Durst, heir to the Durst real estate empire, died of natural causes at the San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, his attorney Chip Lewis confirmed to Fox News. Lewis also told the New York Times Durst had been taken to the San Joaquin General Hospital, where he suffered cardiac arrest.

"Mr. Durst passed away early this morning while in the custody of the California Department of Corrections," Lewis said in a statement. "We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years."

Durst was convicted in September 2021 and sentenced to life without parole for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.