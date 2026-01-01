Expand / Collapse search
The road ahead for transit in New York City in 2026 includes fare hikes

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor just after midnight at a historic subway station, becoming the city’s first Muslim mayor ahead of a public inauguration at City Hall. (@NYCMayorsOffice)

Newly inaugurated New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, won election last year while campaigning on making Big Apple buses "fast and free" — but there's a problem.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority oversees the bus system, not the city. 

And while Mamdani longs for a future of free Big Apple trips, riders will instead be getting slapped with price hikes in a matter of days.

MAMDANI ‘ACCIDENTALLY HONORS’ FREE MARKET WITH SUBWAY STATION CEREMONY, WASHINGTON POST ARGUES

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a swearing-in ceremony at Old City Hall Station in New York, early on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Amir Hamja/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The small increase in the base bus fare will go into effect on January 4. 

"The base fare for subways, local buses, and Access-A-Ride will increase 10 cents, from $2.90 to $3," according to the MTA. "The reduced fare will increase from $1.45 to $1.50." 

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS OUT-OF-CONTROL MTA BUS PLOWING INTO CARS IN THE BRONX, INJURING 8

Out-of-control MTA bus collides with cars in the Bronx, injuring 8 people Video

Another change is already in effect as of New Year's Day.

"As of January 1, 2026, you can no longer buy or refill a MetroCard," according to the MTA

At some point in 2026, the MetroCard will no longer be accepted, and coins will no longer be accepted for bus fares, according to the MTA. 

NEW YORK CITY IS ABOUT TO TEST MAMDANI'S PROGRESSIVE ECONOMIC VISION

Sign alerting people to impending transit fare hikes

Signage advertising subway fare increases at the Dekalb Avenue subway platform in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If you still have a valid MetroCard, you can transfer the value to an OMNY Card at a Customer Service Center. You can also spend down the remaining value before it expires by paying for subway and bus rides," the MTA has noted. "Once cash is no longer accepted on buses, you will still be able to use cash and coins to add value to an OMNY Card at vending machines in every subway station and at more than 2,700 retail locations."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.
