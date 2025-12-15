Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York City

Terrifying video shows out-of-control MTA bus plowing into cars in the Bronx, injuring 8

The MTA is probing possible mechanical failure and other potential factors

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
close
Out-of-control MTA bus collides with cars in the the Bronx, injuring 8 people Video

Out-of-control MTA bus collides with cars in the the Bronx, injuring 8 people

Eight people were injured after an out-of-control Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into several vehicles in the Bronx. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An out-of-control Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into several vehicles in the Bronx on Monday, injuring eight people.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. between Cauldwell Avenue and Trinity Avenue, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Six vehicles were struck by the bus over roughly six blocks.

TRUCK HITS PARKED VAN IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN, PUSHING VEHICLE ONTO SIDEWALK AND INJURING 9

Bus lost control in NYC

An out-of-control MTA bus crashed into multiple vehicles in the Bronx. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Two vehicles were struck by the bus in front of a school on East 163rd Street and Caldwell Avenue — one that was pushed into a light pole, and another that was hit on its side.

Down the road, an SUV was shoved onto the sidewalk and the back of a blue coupe was destroyed.

Car struck by bus

The bus driver and seven passengers were injured in the incident. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Screaming from panicking passengers was heard in video taken from inside the bus.

The driver of the bus and seven passengers were injured in the incident. All of them were transported to Lincoln Medical, although their conditions are unclear.

JETBLUE PILOT CALLS AIRFORCE NEAR-MISS 'OUTRAGEOUS' AFTER TANKER CROSSES FLIGHT PATH

NYC bus lost control and hit several vehicles

The MTA is probing factors including mechanical failure, weather or the driver's medical condition. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the MTA is probing factors including mechanical failure, weather or the driver's medical condition, WABC reported.

The driver was going up a hill when they pushed the gas to accelerate, at which point the bus had a mechanical failure, police sources told WABC, adding that the driver may have hit the emergency break and slid out of control.
Close modal

Continue