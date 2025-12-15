Terrifying video shows out-of-control MTA bus plowing into cars in the Bronx, injuring 8

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An out-of-control Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into several vehicles in the Bronx on Monday, injuring eight people.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. between Cauldwell Avenue and Trinity Avenue, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Six vehicles were struck by the bus over roughly six blocks.

Two vehicles were struck by the bus in front of a school on East 163rd Street and Caldwell Avenue — one that was pushed into a light pole, and another that was hit on its side.

Down the road, an SUV was shoved onto the sidewalk and the back of a blue coupe was destroyed.

Screaming from panicking passengers was heard in video taken from inside the bus.

The driver of the bus and seven passengers were injured in the incident. All of them were transported to Lincoln Medical, although their conditions are unclear.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the MTA is probing factors including mechanical failure, weather or the driver's medical condition, WABC reported.

The driver was going up a hill when they pushed the gas to accelerate, at which point the bus had a mechanical failure, police sources told WABC, adding that the driver may have hit the emergency break and slid out of control.