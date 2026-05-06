Trump admin targets nation's second-largest school district in investigation of sexual misconduct policies

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The U.S. Department of Education announced that its Office for Civil Rights has launched a probe into the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) "for policies that appear to automatically reassign teachers accused of sexual misconduct with students... to another school."

"OCR will determine whether the District’s handling of alleged sexual harassment, including sexual assault, by District teachers, administrators, and/or staff violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX)," the department noted in a Tuesday press release.

But the school district pushed back in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

LAUSD asserted that "commentary is circulating insinuating that the District assigns those being investigated for sexual misconduct to other school sites. This is not true. Confusion seems to center on the meaning of the term 'reassignment.'"

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"'Reassignment' typically means an employee is directed to remain at home and away from students and schools during an investigation," a district spokesperson continued. "Decisions about reassignment are guided first and foremost by the safety of students, staff, and the workplace. After an investigation concludes, appropriate measures or discipline may be taken, including termination of employment if warranted."

"Los Angeles Unified takes all allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment with the utmost seriousness. Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of every student and staff member in our care," the district spokesperson said.

"The District follows established Title IX procedures and other applicable laws and regulations, which are designed to ensure a fair, thorough, and impartial process for all parties. When allegations are reported, they are promptly reviewed, and appropriate interim measures are implemented to protect those involved. If violations are substantiated, the District takes decisive action in accordance with the law and our policies," the statement noted.

"We also continuously review and strengthen our policies, training, and reporting systems to better prevent misconduct and support those who come forward. We encourage anyone with information or concerns to report them so they can be addressed appropriately," the district spokesperson said. "We understand the seriousness of allegations and the impact they have on our community. The District remains committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering a safe environment for all."

The U.S. Department of Education told Fox News Digital on Wednesday, "We are actively investigating this, and OCR will determine whether the policy is in violation of Title IX."

The department also referred Fox News Digital to its press release and to posts on X by Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

The department's press release pointed to a 2024 document involving LAUSD and the United Teachers of Los Angeles union.

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"Upon reassignment of any UTLA member, they will be notified within 5 days of the general nature of the allegations against them. We will advise them that they are being reassigned for any of the following categories. Moreover, reassignment will only occur if the nature of the allegations fits one of these descriptions," the document declared, before going on to list categories such as "Sexual harassment of a student, employee, school-related adult, or other community member," "Engaging in a sexual or romantic relationship with a student regardless of their age, or with any other minors outside of LAUSD," and others.

Fox News Digital reached out to United Teachers Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In a Tuesday post on X, McMahon wrote, "Any of the abhorrent actions listed here should result in termination or worse, but the LA teachers union appears to protect the employment of sexual predators over the safety of students, allowing alleged criminals to be reassigned to a different school. The Trump Administration will always fight to uphold the law, protect the safety of students, and restore common sense to our schools."

McMahon added in another post Wednesday, "Teachers unions are advocating to keep children out of schools for protests, using dues to prop up political agendas, and negotiating protections for child abusers. The unions are not fighting for students or teachers – they are fighting to protect their own power."

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"Under Title IX, schools must respond appropriately and address claims of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and assault, in a timely manner, but the District seems to be putting the continued employment of sexual predators above the safety of students," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said, according to the U.S. Department of Education's press release. "It is unconscionable that the District would simply ignore Title IX’s procedural requirements to protect teachers who cause life-changing harm to their kids. The Trump Administration will always fight to uphold the law, protect the safety of all students, and restore common sense to our schools."