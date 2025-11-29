Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Immigration

Rioters throw trash, garbage cans at ICE vehicles in New York City; multiple arrests made

Incident occurred near federal building in Lower Manhattan during ongoing ICE operations in Chinatown

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
NYPD arrests anti-ICE rioters throwing debris, trash cans Video

NYPD arrests anti-ICE rioters throwing debris, trash cans

Multiple people were arrested after throwing debris at police Saturday afternoon in Lower Manhattan. (Credit: FNTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police confirmed multiple arrests Saturday after anti-ICE agitators were caught on video throwing trash cans and debris at officers near a government building in New York City.

The incident happened during an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants in Chinatown, which has spurred protests in the area for more than a month.

Officers responded to Centre and Howard streets, near the U.S. General Service Administration building in Lower Manhattan, just before noon on a report of disorderly protesters, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News Digital.

Protesters in New York City battle NYPD officers with a barricade on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

Protesters in New York City battle NYPD officers with a barricade on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

ARRESTS MADE AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CAUGHT ON CAMERA CLASHING WITH FEDERAL OFFICERS OUTSIDE PORTLAND FACILITY

When police arrived, they found people blocking the street and exits at different locations, the NYPD said.

Video footage showed rioters pushing large potted plants in front of ICE vehicles, throwing trash at officers and screaming obscenities.

Immigration activists block ICE vans during a protest against a purported ICE raid on Canal Street on November 29, 2025 in New York City. Activists assembled outside of a garage used by ICE and later they tried to block ICE vehicles as they traveled from the garage down Canal Street to the Holland Tunnel to exit Manhattan.

Immigration activists block ICE vans during a protest against a purported ICE raid on Canal Street Nov. 29, 2025, in New York City.  (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

PORTLAND ANTI-ICE DEMONSTRATORS CONFUSED WHEN PERSON IN FULL-SIZE ELMO COSTUME SHOWS UP

They were also spotted hurling trash cans and recycling bins and pushing barricades against officers.

Police said the protesters were told multiple times to disperse but did not comply.

An NYPD officer kicks trash out of the way during an anti-ICE riot in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

An NYPD officer kicks trash out of the way during an anti-ICE riot in New York City Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple people were taken into custody, according to the NYPD.

The total number of arrests has not yet been released.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue