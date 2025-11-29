Rioters throw trash, garbage cans at ICE vehicles in New York City; multiple arrests made

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police confirmed multiple arrests Saturday after anti-ICE agitators were caught on video throwing trash cans and debris at officers near a government building in New York City.

The incident happened during an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants in Chinatown, which has spurred protests in the area for more than a month.

Officers responded to Centre and Howard streets, near the U.S. General Service Administration building in Lower Manhattan, just before noon on a report of disorderly protesters, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News Digital.

ARRESTS MADE AS ANTI-ICE AGITATORS CAUGHT ON CAMERA CLASHING WITH FEDERAL OFFICERS OUTSIDE PORTLAND FACILITY

When police arrived, they found people blocking the street and exits at different locations, the NYPD said.

Video footage showed rioters pushing large potted plants in front of ICE vehicles, throwing trash at officers and screaming obscenities.

PORTLAND ANTI-ICE DEMONSTRATORS CONFUSED WHEN PERSON IN FULL-SIZE ELMO COSTUME SHOWS UP

They were also spotted hurling trash cans and recycling bins and pushing barricades against officers.

Police said the protesters were told multiple times to disperse but did not comply.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple people were taken into custody, according to the NYPD.

The total number of arrests has not yet been released.