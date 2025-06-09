Police swiftly remove anti-ICE protesters who invaded Trump Tower as nationwide demonstrations intensify

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City arrested 24 anti-ICE protesters on Monday afternoon after they refused to leave Trump Tower in Manhattan during a demonstration inside.

The demonstrators chanted "Bring Them Back," while they occupied the lobby of the building. They also read the names of the illegal immigrants who were deported to the CECOT maximum security prison in El Salvador.

Video shot by Fox News showed dozens of NYPD officers entering Trump Tower armed with plastic ties hanging from their belts.

In another video, protesters sitting in a circle were warned to leave the building or face arrest. Once the officers approached the protesters, they were told they were subject to arrest.

Police then used plastic ties to detain two dozen protesters from the lobby of the building. The protesters were restrained and then escorted outside and placed into police vans.

It was not immediately clear what–if any–charges the protesters will face.

On Monday, there appeared to be two sets of protesters in The Big Apple. One group attempted to block traffic while the other gathered outside the courts in Lower Manhattan and chanted, "No ICE, No KKK, No Fascist USA."

Anti-ICE protests began to spread across the country on Monday in response to an eruption of violent protests across Los Angeles, which has now entered its fourth day.

The protests in Los Angeles took off on Friday after ICE agents conducted operations across the city, resulting in about 45 people being arrested across several locations, including two Home Depot stores, a store in the fashion district and a doughnut shop.

Among those arrested was 49-year-old Cuong Chanh Phan, an illegal alien from Vietnam with a criminal history that includes a conviction for second-degree murder.

Phan was convicted of shooting up a high school graduation party after a dispute, killing an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old. Seven others were injured in the incident, according to DHS.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin questioned in a statement on Sunday why California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democratic officials "care more about violent murderers and sex offenders than they do about protecting their own citizens."

The comment came as Democratic lawmakers denounced President Trump’s order to have the National Guard respond to the protests, which had turned violent.

Images and videos of the protests on Sunday showed protesters blowing up vehicles, throwing rocks at law enforcement officials and taking over a highway.