Rhodes scholar and 'Dreamer' fears he can't return to US

A Harvard student who became the first "Dreamer" to receive a Rhodes scholarship in November says the joy of the achievement has given way to uncertainty.

Jin Park is originally from South Korea and now lives in New York City. But he risks not being allowed back into the U.S. if he enrolls at the University of Oxford in England later this year.

The Trump administration rescinded the option for overseas travel for those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, like Park, as it moved to wind down an Obama-era program in 2017.

But the federal courts have upheld the program for now.

Define American is an immigrant advocacy organization that supported Park in his bid for the prestigious scholarship. It argues that's why the administration should honor the prior travel policy.

U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services didn't comment.