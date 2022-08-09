Rhode Island police leap onto Block Island ferry to break up brawl, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dramatic video has surfaced showing police in Rhode Island leaping on board a moving ferry to reportedly break up a fight.

The incident happened Monday night as the Block Island ferry was returning to the Point Judith terminal in Narragansett.

Footage posted on Twitter showed four officers jumping over the water to get onto the ferry as the boat they were traveling in was trailing close behind.

Police were called to the scene because a fight on board the ship resulted in multiple injuries, according to WJAR.

The station reported that Rhode Island State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Narragansett Police were among the agencies to respond.

Another video later showed four individuals being escorted off the ferry in handcuffs.

Details about the reported fight were not immediately available. The ferry shuttles passengers to Block Island, a popular summer tourist destination off the coast of Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police told Fox News Digital it will provide an update on the situation later today.