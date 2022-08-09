Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

Rhode Island police leap onto Block Island ferry to break up brawl, video shows

Multiple injuries reported in fight onboard ship heading to Narragansett

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A dramatic video has surfaced showing police in Rhode Island leaping on board a moving ferry to reportedly break up a fight. 

The incident happened Monday night as the Block Island ferry was returning to the Point Judith terminal in Narragansett. 

Footage posted on Twitter showed four officers jumping over the water to get onto the ferry as the boat they were traveling in was trailing close behind. 

Police were called to the scene because a fight on board the ship resulted in multiple injuries, according to WJAR. 

A Block Island Ferry makes the crossing from the island to Rhode Island in October 2016.

A Block Island Ferry makes the crossing from the island to Rhode Island in October 2016. (Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

The station reported that Rhode Island State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Narragansett Police were among the agencies to respond. 

Another video later showed four individuals being escorted off the ferry in handcuffs.

A ferry is seen in Block Island, in Rhode Island, in 2016.

A ferry is seen in Block Island, in Rhode Island, in 2016. (Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

Details about the reported fight were not immediately available. The ferry shuttles passengers to Block Island, a popular summer tourist destination off the coast of Rhode Island. 

Rhode Island State Police told Fox News Digital it will provide an update on the situation later today. 