Sharks like to summer in Cape Cod too: Nantucket feeding frenzy caught on video

Just like tourists who seek warm waters this time of year, sharks like to summer in Cape Cod.

Shark sightings along the New England coastline are a common summertime occurrence – Jaws, after all, is set in Martha’s Vineyard – but there has been a recent uptick.

In a video taken Tuesday and shared by Ashley Van Dixhoorn on Instagram, sharks can be seen in a feeding frenzy off the eastern shore of Nantucket Island.

"That’s terrifying – there’s so many," Van Dixhoorn can be heard in the video.

FIRST WHITE SHARK OF SEASON TAGGED IN CAPE COD WATERS

The onlookers gasped as a tornado of sharks feasted on seals just 100 yards from the Sconset Beach shore.

"That’s so much blood," one person said.

This weekend, 12 sharks were spotted in Cape Cod on the Sharktivity app created by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The Conservancy notes that the increase in sharks close to beaches is positively correlated with the surge in seal populations.