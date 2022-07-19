Expand / Collapse search
US
Sharks like to summer in Cape Cod too: Nantucket feeding frenzy caught on video

There were a dozen shark sightings in Cape Cod over the weekend

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
Just like tourists who seek warm waters this time of year, sharks like to summer in Cape Cod.

Shark sightings along the New England coastline are a common summertime occurrence – Jaws, after all, is set in Martha’s Vineyard – but there has been a recent uptick.

In a video taken Tuesday and shared by Ashley Van Dixhoorn on Instagram, sharks can be seen in a feeding frenzy off the eastern shore of Nantucket Island.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Cape Cod warns visitors about shark-biting incidents.

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Cape Cod warns visitors about shark-biting incidents. (Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images |  istock)

"That’s terrifying – there’s so many," Van Dixhoorn can be heard in the video.

FIRST WHITE SHARK OF SEASON TAGGED IN CAPE COD WATERS

The onlookers gasped as a tornado of sharks feasted on seals just 100 yards from the Sconset Beach shore

A shark swimming across a sand bar, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod. July is when white sharks appear in earnest, with sightings peaking from August through October. 

A shark swimming across a sand bar, off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod. July is when white sharks appear in earnest, with sightings peaking from August through October.  (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo, File)

"That’s so much blood," one person said. 

This weekend, 12 sharks were spotted in Cape Cod on the Sharktivity app created by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

When there are more seals at the beach, there tend to be more sharks too, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

When there are more seals at the beach, there tend to be more sharks too, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Conservancy notes that the increase in sharks close to beaches is positively correlated with the surge in seal populations.

