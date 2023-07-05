Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

Rhode Island man, 25, falls to death at Colorado national park waterfall over holiday weekend

The man was pulled underwater at Rocky Mountain National Park

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
A Rhode Island man was killed over Fourth of July weekend after falling from a Colorado waterfall at a national park. 

The Providence resident, 25, was pulled underwater Sunday at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park.

His body was recovered Sunday evening and was flown Monday by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park. 

The National Park Service noted in a news release that West Creek Falls is located on the east side of the park.    

INDIANA WOMAN DIES AT UTAH NATIONAL PARK AMID SUMMER HEAT

A sign for Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

An entrance sign for Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The man's body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine his cause of death. 

His name will be released after his family is notified. 

The Continental Divide in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

The Continental Divide is covered in snow looking southeast toward the Indian Peaks Wilderness on May 13, 2023, in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.  (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Larimer Country Sheriff’s Office, Estes Park Health, the Estes Park Police Department and Estes Valley Crisis Advocates assisted Rocky Mountain National Park rangers with recovery efforts.        

FLORIDA MAN, STEPSON DIE AFTER HIKING AT TEXAS NATIONAL PARK IN SIZZLING TEMPS

The Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park

Misty and foggy cloud filled views are seen as the sun begins to set at the Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, Colorado, on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The park service also highlighted that mountain rivers, streams and waterfalls are running "very cold and very fast" during this time of year, and that the depth and current of all waterways can be "deceivingly deep and swift."

People leave the Visitor's Center at Rocky Mountain National Park

People leave the Visitor's Center at Rocky Mountain National Park on Jan. 22, 2018, in Estes Park, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

"Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater," the agency warned. 

Adults should always provide proper supervision for children, who "by nature, tend to be attracted to water," they said.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 