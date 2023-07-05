Rhode Island man, 25, falls to death at Colorado national park waterfall over holiday weekend

A Rhode Island man was killed over Fourth of July weekend after falling from a Colorado waterfall at a national park.

The Providence resident, 25, was pulled underwater Sunday at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park.

His body was recovered Sunday evening and was flown Monday by Northern Colorado Interagency Helitak to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park.

The National Park Service noted in a news release that West Creek Falls is located on the east side of the park.

The man's body was then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner and Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine his cause of death.

His name will be released after his family is notified.

The Larimer Country Sheriff’s Office, Estes Park Health, the Estes Park Police Department and Estes Valley Crisis Advocates assisted Rocky Mountain National Park rangers with recovery efforts.

The park service also highlighted that mountain rivers, streams and waterfalls are running "very cold and very fast" during this time of year, and that the depth and current of all waterways can be "deceivingly deep and swift."

"Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater," the agency warned.

Adults should always provide proper supervision for children, who "by nature, tend to be attracted to water," they said.