Reward raised in Rachel Morin murder case as police desperately search for killer

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Rachel Morin's killer has been hiked from $2,000 to $10,000, according to the volunteer group offering the sum.

The mother of five was murdered the evening of August 5 after going for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in the normally sleepy town of Bel Air, Maryland.

In a major break in the case, police announced last week that DNA found at the gruesome crime scene matched a suspect wanted for a March 26 home invasion and assault of a girl in Los Angeles.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: VOLUNTEER GROUP OFFERS $2,000 REWARD

The Harford County Sheriff's Office, which is working with the Los Angeles Police Department , and the FBI, said the "top priority" in their investigation is locating the suspect and ensuring he can't harm anyone else.

"This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Police released grainy home surveillance video of the shirtless man, with only his profile and back visible, fleeing the Los Angeles home after the attack on the girl.

RACHEL MORIN MURDER: MARYLAND SHERIFF SAYS SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE COULD STRIKE AGAIN

"This person has an absolute disregard for the sanctity of human life and, until he’s arrested, there is a threat he’ll do something harmful to someone else," Gahler added.

The suspect in the surveillance footage is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds and in his 20s.

Metro Crime Stoppers , a volunteer group in Maryland that works with local law enforcement agencies to solve crimes, is offering the award.

Tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

RACHEL MORIN'S BOYFRIEND CALLS MURDER SUSPECT 'SCUM OF THE EARTH'

Local authorities are also asking anyone with information on Morin's murder to call 410-836-5430 or email RMTips@harfordsheriff.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Celebration of Life is being held for Morin August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Greater Grace World Outreach Church in Baltimore.