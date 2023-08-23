Rachel Morin murder: Volunteer group offers $2,000 reward

A $2,000 reward was announced Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rachel Morin's killer after Maryland police said the suspect remains a major threat to the community.

The mother of five was brutally murdered Aug. 5 after going for a walk on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

DNA found at the crime scene matched a suspect wanted for a March 26 home invasion and assault of a girl in Los Angeles.

Police released home surveillance video of the shirtless man fleeing the Los Angeles home, but said they have not been able to identify him.

The Los Angeles Police Department, the Harford County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are trying to find the suspect.

"This individual poses a threat to every community from here to Los Angeles because we don’t know where he’s laying his head at night," Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

"This person has an absolute disregard for the sanctity of human life and, until he’s arrested, there is a threat he’ll do something harmful to someone else," he added.

Metro Crime Stoppers, a volunteer group in Maryland that works with local law enforcement agencies to solve crimes, announced the reward, which is the maximum they offer.

Tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

The suspect in the surveillance footage is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds and between 20 and 30 years old.

Local authorities are also asking anyone with information related to Morin's disappearance or death to call 410-836-5430 or email RMTips@harfordsheriff.org.

A Celebration of Life is being held for Morin Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Greater Grace World Outreach Church in Baltimore. It is open to the public and will be live-streamed.