Reward offered after North Carolina horse shot and killed

Associated Press

GASTONIA, N.C. – The owners of a North Carolina horse that was gunned down in her paddock are offering a reward to help find who did it.

News outlets report that a 4-year-old quarter horse named "Moonpie" was shot multiple times in on a farm last weekend.

Her owners have set up social media accounts to solicit information about who killed the horse.

Owner Cassie Dumas told WBTV-TV that she heard 18 gunshots go off the night Moonpie was killed.

Supporters have raised $2,000 in reward money for any tips that lead to arrests related to the horse's death.