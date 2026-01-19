Expand / Collapse search
California

California hiker found dead after striking out to search for missing group

Aviation unit successfully hoisted four missing hikers to safety before discovering fifth hiker dead near Anza

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A hiker was found dead in the remote mountains of Southern California over the weekend after searching for friends who had gotten lost on a trail, according to authorities.

Deputies responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a call about a missing hiker near State Route 74 in Anza, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

The caller said four members of their group had set out on a hike early that morning and failed to return. Concerned they were in distress, another member of the group went searching for them.

The sheriff’s Aviation Unit and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit launched a search.

Riverside Mountain Recue Unit vehicle on snowy mountain

The fifth hiker, who had set out to find the missing members of their group, was later found dead near the base of a 150-foot rock face. The death is being investigated. (Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit, File)

A helicopter crew found the initial four missing hikers and hoisted them to safety. The group was taken to the Lake Hemet Mountain Station, where they were medically evaluated.

Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit members looking up at helicopter

The Riverside County Sheriff's Aviation Unit and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit took part in the search for the missing hikers in the remote mountains near Anza, California, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. (Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit, File)

Crews continued searching for the additional hiker and found the person near the base of a 150-foot rock face. Rescue personnel reached the hiker and pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Riverside County Sheriff's Aviation Unit helicopter on mountain with melted snow

A helicopter crew spotted the four initial missing hikers and hoisted them to safety. (Riverside County Sheriff's Aviation Unit, File)

The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau is investigating the death.

Rescue teams later recovered the body from the remote terrain. Authorities have not released the hiker's identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.
