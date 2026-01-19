California hiker found dead after striking out to search for missing group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hiker was found dead in the remote mountains of Southern California over the weekend after searching for friends who had gotten lost on a trail, according to authorities.

Deputies responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a call about a missing hiker near State Route 74 in Anza, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

The caller said four members of their group had set out on a hike early that morning and failed to return. Concerned they were in distress, another member of the group went searching for them.

The sheriff’s Aviation Unit and Riverside Mountain Rescue Unit launched a search.

A helicopter crew found the initial four missing hikers and hoisted them to safety. The group was taken to the Lake Hemet Mountain Station, where they were medically evaluated.

Crews continued searching for the additional hiker and found the person near the base of a 150-foot rock face. Rescue personnel reached the hiker and pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

The Riverside County Coroner's Bureau is investigating the death.

Rescue teams later recovered the body from the remote terrain. Authorities have not released the hiker's identity.

The investigation remains ongoing.