Retired NYC security guard killed, police searching for two suspects

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities in central Florida are searching for at least two people who killed a 78-year-old man during a carjacking outside a CVS drug store.

The suspects shot Uken Lloyd Cummings after they stole his car keys on Sunday afternoon near Orlando, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference on Tuesday. They backed over him two times with his car before fleeing the scene.

"We’re not really sure what’s going on inside someone’s head when they need to shoot anyone, for that matter, but a 78-year-old man," Mina said.

Investigators found Cummings’ stolen vehicle, and they have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $10,000, the sheriff said.

His daughter told news outlets that her father was picking up a prescription when the incident happened.

Cummings, was a retired hospital security guard from New York City and his wife had recently died.