Raleigh cop, now fighting for his life, was shot multiple times at close range, report says

The suspects involved in last week's shooting of a North Carolina police officer -- who is now fighting for his life -- appeared to be breaking into a vehicle before the confrontation, according to a report that Raleigh officials released Wednesday.

The report details the events before Raleigh police Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot multiple times at close range on Jan. 9 during a response to a suspicious vehicle. Such a report is required anytime an officer fires his weapon, officials said.

On that evening, Ainsworth and Officer B.A. Halpin were in separate patrol cars when they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle, authorities said.

"Both officers parked their patrol vehicles some distance away from the location described by the 911 caller and responded on foot," the report states. Halpin then "observed two men who appeared to be attempting to break into a vehicle."

He ordered the men to show their hands. One suspect, Antonio Fletcher, 21, followed orders. The other -- identified as Cedric Kearney, 24 -- allegedly opened fire on Ainsworth and hit him multiple times.

Police body-camera footage from the shooting was recovered, but the department does not want to make the footage public because of "its graphic and sensitive nature," the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

"Kearney continued to fire in Officer Halpin's direction as he fled the scene on foot," the report said.

A police K-9 found Kearney hiding in a storage shed. He is charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Fletcher faces a stolen gun possession charge.

Ainsworth was placed in a patrol car and was transferred to an ambulance en route to a hospital, where he remains in an undisclosed medical condition. Ainsworth’s wife, Jennifer, works as a middle school teacher.

Teachers and other state employees have been donating their leave time to her so she can care for her husband, the Charlotte Observer reported.