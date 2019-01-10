Raleigh police officer shot in face responding to suspicious car call: report

A police officer in North Carolina was shot in the face Wednesday night and there appears to be a massive search in the Raleigh neighborhood, reports said.

The officer was not identified but was reportedly shot multiple times, ABC 11 reported. The officer was responding to a call of a suspicious car in southwest Raleigh. The condition of the officer was not immediately known.

Reports said that one suspect is in custody and another is on the loose.

“We are praying for the best outcome,” a police statement read. “As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for the officer, the family, and the Raleigh Police Department. We appreciate all the thoughts, prayers and well-wishes.”