Police officer, suspect wounded in shootout near Dallas-area shopping center: reports

A police officer was hospitalized late Friday night after being shot during a traffic stop in Arlington, Texas, authorities said, but there were no immediate details about the officer's medical condition.

At least one suspect was also shot during the confrontation, and again no medical details were immediately available.

Arlington police Chief Will Johnson tweeted that he was at the hospital where the wounded officer was taken. The chief said the officer was receiving "excellent care" and asked the community to "Keep our team and family in your thoughts and prayers."

The shootout occurred around 10 p.m. in Arlington, outside Dallas, FOX 4 of Dallas-Forth Worth reported.

The officer had signaled for a car to pull over, and the driver pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center, KXAS-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth reported. When the officer saw four people inside the car, he called for backup, the report said.

After other officers arrived, one occupant of the pulled-over car exited the vehicle and ran toward a store, KXAS reported. That suspect then fired at officers who were pursuing on foot, the station reported.

It was unclear what prompted the officer to initiate the traffic stop.

