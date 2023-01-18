Repeat offender accused of beating woman gets $1 bond: report

A Texas man with eight prior felony convictions was given a $1 bond after allegedly beating a woman over several days as he held her inside his car, according to a local report.

Aubrey Taylor, 43, was granted the low bond on Friday by 232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill, FOX26 Houston reported.

"If I'm outraged, I can't imagine what the victim in this case must be going through considering all she did," Andy Kahan, of Crime Stoppers, told the station.

Kahan said that in addition to the two violent offenses that Taylor is now charged with, he has eight prior felony convictions, two of them for robbery.

Citing court documents, the station reported that Hill set the bond at $1 to show how he felt about the state’s law that requires those accused of violent crimes to put up cash to get released on their own personal recognizance (PR).

In 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation, effectively getting rid of cashless release.

Criminal defense attorney Emily Detoto told the station that the bond amount seemed "nonsensical."

"It's like, I wish I could give you a PR bond, I can't, so I'll make it a dollar," she said.

Some advocates see bail reform as a way to prevent discrimination against poor defendants, who can sometimes be left languishing in jail for low-level crimes because they are unable to post bond.

