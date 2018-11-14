Remains of mayor killed in Afghanistan returned to Utah

The remains of a Utah mayor killed while serving in the National Guard in Afghanistan have been returned to his home state.

North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor's body was transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to a National Guard base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of people on motorcycles with American flags lined the street outside the gates of the base and followed the hearse as it began a procession to Taylor's hometown of North Ogden.

A public viewing will be held Friday night in Ogden and a funeral is planned for Saturday.

Taylor was fatally shot Nov. 3 by an Afghan commando he was training. The father of seven had implored Americans in his widely shared final Facebook post to vote.